Obituary: Peggy Jean Stevenson

Peggy J. Stevenson, 61, of Great Falls, MT passed away on August 23, 2021. Peggy was born on June 28, 1960, to James H.E. Stevenson and Frieda (Flemming) Stevenson in Kassel, Germany. While growing up, she lived in Germany, Spain, and Montana. Peggy spent most of her life here in Great Falls.

She was a beloved mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Peggy was a very strong, loving, and dedicated individual. She became a paraplegic at the age of 18 but did not let that stop her from enjoying her life. She enjoyed gardening, swimming, bingo, going to the casino, puzzles, watching TV, listening to music, reading, and spending time with friends and family.

Peggy graduated from Big Fork High School in 1978. Peggy greatly enjoyed and excelled at school. She loved to learn. After high school, Peggy attended the votech in Great Falls with the dream of becoming a lawyer. However, due to her accident, she was unable to. After the birth of her daughter, Peggy found her new calling. She spent most of her days at home caring for her daughter, Britney. For a brief time, Peggy worked for Youth Dynamics in 2010-2012 as a Family Support Assistant where she worked mentoring youth.