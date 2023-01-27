Obituary: Peggy Jo (Holland) Larson

Peggy Jo (Holland) Larson, 69, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2023, at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls. She passed from complications associated with her battle fighting Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. She was a true warrior and fought with all her heart to the end. Peggy was born in Great Falls, MT on May 26, 1953. She graduated from Simms High School in 1971. Two weeks following graduation, she married the one true love of her life, Greg Larson. They spent 51 years together, working hard and building a very close family.

Peggy went back to school later in life. She attended Miles City Community College and graduated valedictorian of her class in 1989. She then was accepted to University of Montana’s Skaggs School of Pharmacy where she graduated with honors in 1991. She was a pharmacist at Yellowstone Pharmacy in Colstrip, MT from 1991-199, and then came to Benefis Hospital where she worked as a pharmacist from 1999-2021. She retired in June 2021.

Peggy had the most incredible, loving heart, and light that naturally drew people close to her. She was brilliant, kind, loyal, loving, hilarious, and sassy. Her biggest passion in life was music and everyone who knew her was aware that Def Leppard was her favorite band.

She is survived by her loving husband, Greg Larson; daughter April Larson-DeBolt (Rob Spargur); granddaughter Sami Jo DeBolt; brother Frank Holland (Tina); 3 fur babies Mojo, Monte, and Sassafras (Sassy); and too many cousins, nieces, and nephews to name. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

