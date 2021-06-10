Obituary: Peggy Lee Dawson Stewart

The Lord took Peggy Lee Dawson Stewart on June 4, 2021, after a long illness. She was born on March 20, 1954, in Broken Bow, Nebraska. Her family moved to Montana when Peggy was seven years old, and they stayed in Montana ever since.

Peggy received her GED and went on to study to become a Certified Nursing Assistant. She worked at Benefis for seven years and then became disabled due to a back injury.

She met and married the love of her life, William Lee Stewart, on August 15, 1980. Together they had a beautiful baby girl, Keri, on June 13, 1982.