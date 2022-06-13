Obituary: Penelope "Penny" Lynn Nelson

Penelope Lynn Nelson, 64, of Great Falls, passed away on December 10, 2021. Born June 11, 1957, in Billings, MT Penny moved to Great Falls at a young age and graduated from C.M. Russell High School in 1975.

She moved to Bozeman to further her education and graduated from Montana State University in 1991 with a BA in Business. She married twice resulting in three beautiful kids.

Penny worked in customer service, banking, bookkeeping and a front desk, working at Hallmark, Fairfield Bank and First Liberty FCU, Town Pump/Lucky Lil’s/Black Diamond and Super 8 Motel.