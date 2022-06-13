Watch
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: Penelope "Penny" Lynn Nelson

June 11, 1957 ~ December 10, 2021
Penelope "Penny" Lynn Nelson June 11, 1957 ~ December 10, 2021
Family Photo
<b>Penelope "Penny" Lynn Nelson</b><br/><b>June 11, 1957 ~ December 10, 2021</b>
Penelope "Penny" Lynn Nelson June 11, 1957 ~ December 10, 2021
Posted at 3:56 PM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 17:56:55-04

Penelope Lynn Nelson, 64, of Great Falls, passed away on December 10, 2021. Born June 11, 1957, in Billings, MT Penny moved to Great Falls at a young age and graduated from C.M. Russell High School in 1975.

She moved to Bozeman to further her education and graduated from Montana State University in 1991 with a BA in Business. She married twice resulting in three beautiful kids.

Penny worked in customer service, banking, bookkeeping and a front desk, working at Hallmark, Fairfield Bank and First Liberty FCU, Town Pump/Lucky Lil’s/Black Diamond and Super 8 Motel.

Survivors include son, Corey Nelson; daughters, Heidi (Chip) Stein and Mandy (Darian) Cole; sisters, Barb Burnett, Nikki (William) Wahlberg; brother, Michael (Dawn) Sundine; five grandchildren (two granddaughters and three grandsons). To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

Recent Obituaries

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 800 holes for $119