Obituary: Penny Lee Pike

Penny Lee Pike, 65, of Great Falls passed away on December 19, 2021. Penny was born on May 2, 1956 in South Bend, WA to Richard and Syble (Wood) Sigurdson. She grew up in Shelby, MT, graduating from Shelby High School.

It was in Great Falls that destiny stepped in and she met her true love, Randy Pike. The two were wed on September 8, 1973 at St. Lukes Lutheran Church in Shelby. They remained together for 48 years until her passing.

Penny was creative and enjoyed making flower arrangements, wood working and decorating her home. She had several flower beds that she tended to. Her biggest passion was her adoring family.

She loved planning and hosting gatherings, showcasing her cooking. A football fan, she followed the Montana Griz and the Seattle Seahawks.