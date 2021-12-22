Watch
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: Penny Lee Pike

1956 - 2021
items.[0].image.alt
Family Photo
<b>Penny Lee Pike</b><br/><b>1956 - 2021</b>
Penny Lee Pike 1956 - 2021
Posted at 11:09 AM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 13:09:03-05

Penny Lee Pike, 65, of Great Falls passed away on December 19, 2021. Penny was born on May 2, 1956 in South Bend, WA to Richard and Syble (Wood) Sigurdson. She grew up in Shelby, MT, graduating from Shelby High School.

It was in Great Falls that destiny stepped in and she met her true love, Randy Pike. The two were wed on September 8, 1973 at St. Lukes Lutheran Church in Shelby. They remained together for 48 years until her passing.

Penny was creative and enjoyed making flower arrangements, wood working and decorating her home. She had several flower beds that she tended to. Her biggest passion was her adoring family.

She loved planning and hosting gatherings, showcasing her cooking. A football fan, she followed the Montana Griz and the Seattle Seahawks.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

Recent Obituaries
Next Page

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader