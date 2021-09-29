Watch
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: Penny Opal Mahoney

April 5, 1957 ~ September 26, 2021 (age 64)
items.[0].image.alt
Family Photo
<b>Penny Opal Mahoney</b><br/><b>April 5, 1957 ~ September 26, 2021 (age 64)</b>
Penny Opal Mahoney April 5, 1957 ~ September 26, 2021 (age 64)
Posted at 11:56 AM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 13:56:10-04

Penny Mahoney passed away September 26th, 2021 in Great Falls, MT after fighting cancer for 5 years. Penny was born April 5th, 1957 to Joe and Jean Mahoney in Butte, MT.

After graduating from Butte High School, she went to work for Downey Drug for 20 years, and then worked at Walmart in Butte and Great Falls for over 20 years.

She is survived by her loving daughter Megan Stewart, her husband John and beloved grandson Kyler. She is also survived by sisters Pam and brother in law Bob O’Dell, Patti Mahoney and Brother Steve Mahoney, also surviving are niece Sam Beckett, her husband Josh and greatly loved great nephew Connor Beckett.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

Recent Obituaries
Next Page

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader