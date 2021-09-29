Obituary: Penny Opal Mahoney

Penny Mahoney passed away September 26th, 2021 in Great Falls, MT after fighting cancer for 5 years. Penny was born April 5th, 1957 to Joe and Jean Mahoney in Butte, MT.

After graduating from Butte High School, she went to work for Downey Drug for 20 years, and then worked at Walmart in Butte and Great Falls for over 20 years.

She is survived by her loving daughter Megan Stewart, her husband John and beloved grandson Kyler. She is also survived by sisters Pam and brother in law Bob O’Dell, Patti Mahoney and Brother Steve Mahoney, also surviving are niece Sam Beckett, her husband Josh and greatly loved great nephew Connor Beckett.