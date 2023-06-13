Obituary: Perry Davis

Perry “PD” Davis, 74, passed away on June 7, 2023. Perry was born in Great Falls, MT on January 15, 1949, to Dennis and Marion (Liba) Davis. He grew up here, attending local schools.

After high school, Perry joined the Army. Upon his return home, he worked as a mechanic.

Perry dedicated his life to Nancy Valdez, and the couple would go on to share 32 years together.

In his free time, Perry loved hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Valdez; son, Dwayne (Rebekah) Davis; stepdaughter, Kristy Hartford; brother, Don Davis of Havre, MT; grandchildren James, Eric, Sam, Mackinzi, Hunter, and Aria Davis, all of Great Falls, and step grandchildren Matthew Dewitt (Jess) of Easton Illinois, and Khrystal Dewitt from Viera Florida.

