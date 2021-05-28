Obituary: Peter J. Orrantia

Peter J. Orrantia, 92, of Great Falls, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021. Pete was born March 29, 1929 in Somis, California to Jesus and Isabel Orrantia. After serving in the U. S. Army during the Korean War, he returned to Great Falls and married the love of his life, Janet Blanchard.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Janet; daughter, Glenda; sons, Peter (Laurie) and Dan (Melody); grandchildren, Christopher (Shauna) Rouns, Matthew (Kendra) Orrantia, Nicole (Kevin) Sherman, Remy Orrantia, and Hayley Orrantia; six great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret Sanchez.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesus and Isabel; brothers, Jess, John, and Arthur; sisters, Ruth Rodriguez, Eloise Orrantia and Josephine March; his beloved granddaughter, Stephanie Marie and his best friend, Milton Blanchard.