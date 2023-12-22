Obituary: Peter "Pete" Odessa Thornburg

Peter “Pete” Odessa Thornburg passed away suddenly on December 11, 2023. Pete was surrounded with love and passed peacefully at Benefis Hospital. Pete was born January 12, 1934, in Kendallville, IN.

Pete moved to Denver, Colorado where he met his love, JoAnn Downing, in January of 1972. They married in August of 1973 and just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last summer with a party filled with family and friends.

Pete and JoAnn became parents to their son Joe and daughter Julie. Pete was a devoted father and grandfather to his four grandchildren. Pete loved his children and grandchildren unconditionally and was a great source of support for them.

Pete did not have a profession but worked many different jobs throughout his life. He was scrappy and always found a way to provide for his family. In retirement, he spent the last 20 years delivering newspapers for the senior news. He so enjoyed the people he got to talk to and know on his route.

Pete is survived by his wife, JoAnn; children, Joe (Emily) Thornburg and Julie (Jessie) Murray; grandchildren, Jacob, Talia, Jaren, and Keegan; brother, Bill (Beverly) Thornburg; brother-in-law, John Lindemann; a nephew and numerous nieces.

