Obituary: Phillip David Crawford

We lost a kind, caring, and amazing man on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Phillip David Crawford went to be with his Lord and Savior at the too young age of 42. During those few, short years he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a nephew, a husband, a father, and a special friend.

He was born on October 7, 1979, the youngest of seven siblings - all boys with the exception of one girl.

He met the woman who would become his wife when he was 21. They dated for ten years before finally tying the knot. Sadly, after three years of wedded bliss she would pass away from a rare lung disorder.

In 2017, he once again found love after meeting someone through a mutual friend. He fell for her hard and accepted her and her daughters as his own. In 2019, they added to their small family with the birth of a third daughter. She was the light of Phillip's life.

Phillip's passion lay with mechanics. He could fix anything from a child's bicycle to a full-sized truck and he learned it all by himself with no fancy schooling.