Obituary: Phillip J. Smith

With profound sadness and broken hearts we share the passing of Phillip J. Smith, who died on January 31st, 2024. He was born on March 6th, 1967 to Celine T. Stenner and Frank Smith in New York.

He later moved to Butte, Montana, and graduated from Butte High School in 1985. He was currently attending MSU in Great Falls.

Phillip was a hard worker and work for many businesses in his life.

Phillip was a kind and loving person and especially enjoyed family gatherings, and playing darts with his mom an friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Frank Smith and brother Frank Smith Jr. Survivors include Celine Stenner/ Button (Mother). Joseph Smith (son) and 3 grandchildren. Danielle Fowler (sister) and 3 nephews

Celebration of Life 2-4pm on Saturday, March 9, at Episcopal Church, 600 Third Avenue North, Great Falls.