Obituary: Phyllis Ann Wesche

Phyllis Ann Wesche was born on January 26, 1942, and passed away on July 12, 2023. There are few things as precious as a mother/grandmother. Phyllis was not somebody who had a big showy personality. The truth is that she was introverted, shy, and quiet. She hated having attention drawn in her direction. However, a warmth, grace, and elegance emanated from her that drew people in. It was her compassion that would make you feel immediately and a natural empathy that allowed people to confide in her. Everyone always felt “seen” and left her presence with a sense that you belonged, and you were important. She inherited these gifts from her mother, Louise Blake.

Phyllis was also a gifted artist. It was evident in her cooking, crafting, sewing, dancing and most notably with her wood carving. Leroy took up wood carving the day after he retired from his profession of being a plumber. Phyllis also took up carving and they both became very accomplished. Leroy started to teach wood carving with Phyllis assisting and guiding the students occasionally. They traveled the state and took advanced workshops, adjudicated wood carving contests, and the both of them wracked up a slew of awards for their craftsmanship.

Her dancing also brought her so much joy. She was an accomplished square dancer, clogger, round dancer, and various ballroom styles of dance. Always dressed as pretty as the most enticing confection, her elegance turned heads, and to watch her dance you knew she was soaring. For a time, she owned a square dance apparel shop called A Bar W Square Dance Apparel, where she helped both men and women refine their dance clothes.

She leaves behind three children, Jeffrey Larsen, Kevin Larsen, and Janine Larsen; three grandchildren, Mike Garwood (deceased), Jennifer Griffin and Crystal Larsen; and nine great-grandchildren, Kevin Larsen, Willy Larsen, Libby Griffin, James Garwood, Lucas Garwood, Taylon Garwood, Raiden Garwood, Alyson Garwood, and Emily Maxwell. She is also survived by her husband, LeRoy Wesche; her fur baby, Mitzy, the miniature dachshund; and countless friends and acquaintances.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



