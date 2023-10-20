Obituary: Phyllis Diane May

Phyllis Diane (Johnson) May passed away on Tuesday, October 17 at the Benefis Peace Hospice in Great Falls, MT. She was surrounded by family, friends, love, music and laughter in her final days. Phyllis was born April 7, 1943 in Fargo, ND to Alvin and Minnie (Groff) Johnson and raised on a farm in the Helendale, ND area. She graduated in 1960 as the valedictorian of her class. After high school, she moved to Fargo with her family where she graduated from Interstate Business College. Phyllis also lived in Park River, ND; Minot , ND; and Spokane, WA before settling in Great Falls, MT where she lived in the same home since 1984.

She worked for Norwest Bank in the early years then worked at Great Falls Job Service as a case manager where she retired after many years. After retirement, she wasn’t ready to slow down and went back to work part time at the welfare office. In 2008 she lost her first two husbands Gerry Huebner and Sonny Calvert. She later fell in love with and married Richard “Rick” May on September 1, 2012.

Phyllis loved life and lived it to the fullest. Some of the many things she enjoyed throughout her life were dancing; singing; learning guitar; needlework; crocheting; reading; writing; crossword and wordsearch puzzles; camping; snowmobiling; 4-wheeling; fishing; going to rodeos and pow wows; making lefse, krum kake, rosettes, and her dad’s donuts; spending time at the lake; and most importantly spending time with her friends and family. These interests were reflected as a member of the Magic City Drifters (snowmobile club), Great Falls Optimists, the American Business Women’s Association, the Great Falls Eagles, the Sons of Norway, and singing at the senior center.

Phyllis is survived by her husband Richard “Rick” May; son David Huebner; daughters Geri (Craig) Blaker and Paula (Shawn) Lyons; grandchildren Matthew Garrison, Meagan (Daniel) Avery, Carson Blaker, Tiana Lyons, Brianna (Ryan) Johnson and Josh (Taylor) Poitra; great granddaughters Maddilyn and Jade Johnson; sisters Lorraine Ista and Delores (Fred) Kvamme, brother Al Curtis (Del Mae) Johnson; and many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, and cousins.

