Obituary: Phyllis Karen Lathrop

Phyllis Karen Lathrop, aged 90, passed peacefully surrounded by family after a long battle with breast cancer. She was born on March 28, 1932, in Ashton, South Dakota to Fred and Ruth Stahl.

She worked on the farm and went to Alexandria High School graduating in 1950. Soon after graduating, she followed her big sister, Doris, to St. Paul, MN where she found her life’s work in nursing.

Upon retirement she helped to set up the Angel Room at St. Vincent DePaul where everything was given free to people in need.

She met Thomas James Lathrop, the love of her life, at a church social. They were married on July 19, 1953, at Spruce Hill Lutheran Church. This union produced a son, Michael Lathrop; and daughters, Lori Lathrop, Anita (David) Bueling, and Susan Lathrop. They went on to become a teacher (Michael), nurse and pastor (Lori), a loving mother (Anita), and nurse (Susan). It is through the legacy of her children that her compassion for all people lives on.