Obituary: Phyllis Kathleen (McGee) Francom

Phyllis Kathleen Francom, 82, passed away on Sunday, May 30th, 2021 at Benefis Peace Hospice of Montana after a battle with heart, lung and kidney disease.

Phyllis was born on August 15th, 1938 to Homer and Violet McGee. Phyllis and Kermit were married on November 25th, 1961 in Great Falls and they enjoyed 57 years of marriage until his passing in November 2019.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Belt Community Church on Monday June 28th, 2021 at 11AM, followed by a luncheon. The family will have a private burial service at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Belt, MT.