Obituary: Preston August Egbert

Preston August Egbert, beloved and adored son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin, and most of all friend passed away on the family farm he was so proud of on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the age of fourteen. It is not believed that he lost some battle with any demons, but that The good Lord, our God, looked upon Preston with grace, saw he had suffered longer than anyone should have to, and called him home to be with Him and the angels.

Preston was born Tuesday, August 5, 2008, in Albuquerque, NM. He was a textbook first child with this being the only manner he was ever average with average weight and being born on his gestational due date exactly. The family then moved to a suburb near Chicago before moving to Turner in April of 2011 to be closer to Nana and Papa and to help on the family farm. He loved spending time with family and friends, but he especially enjoyed farming with his Dad and his Papa. He even “farmed” in his spare time, pushing tractors and farming the carpet and playing Farming Simulator with his friend, Colten. He also liked playing the Xbox with Dad and his little brother, Owen and more recently Owen’s friend Eli. From the time he was a little boy, Preston adored dinosaurs. He wanted to be a paleontologist and even named his younger sibling after Owen Grady, the main character in his favorite book and movie series, Jurassic Park. Preston often poked fun at his little sister Alaina to show her he loved her. He was fiercely protective of her and his little brother. He loved making Lego creations and wrestling with his Uncle Jon. Most of all he loved shooting his airsoft gun and snowmobiling with his friends. He was an incredible big brother, cousin, and friend.

Preston was a proud member of the American Lutheran Church where he was confirmed last fall. He carried one of his most treasured possessions, a compass, given to him by his Nana and Papa for his confirmation, in his pocket every day. It came in handy anytime he watched a scary movie. He was also a member of the FFA.

Preston was kind and caring and would do anything for anybody. He stood up for what was right and spoke out against any injustice. There was no hate in his heart. He always had a smile on his face and never complained, even while completing his many chores on the family farm. He had an outstanding work ethic as demonstrated by all of the jobs he helped out with. He not only helped his Dad and Papa but took care of many animals, including his beloved pugs, cats, horses, and ducks. His cat, Skittles, was one of the many animals Preston adored and cared for. Preston spent countless hours nursing Skittles back to health with shots every single night for 6 months after a serious illness.

Preston lived a lot of life in 14 short years; in fact, so much you can’t even put it on a piece of paper. The world lost a treasure the day Preston went to be with Jesus; however, his story will be told. The story of a kind, selfless young man who loved his family and friends. The story of a boy who defended the weak and stood up for what is right. The story of a beautiful soul who endured more than any child should have to endure. Preston has left some big shoes to fill, but those who loved him will carry on his legacy.

“His family wishes so badly they could hold him in their arms just one more time, but they would never ask, even for that selfish, precious moment, if it meant Preston had to endure the cruel pain again for even one second. Those who loved Preston are truly jealous of the angels around His throne.”

His loving family survives him: his mother Amy, his father Dallas, his sister Alaina, his mini-me Owen; his Nana and Papa, Karen and Sid Egbert; his Auntie and Uncle, Jonathan and Karlene Heinz (Great Falls, MT) and his cousins Adeline and Stella Heinz; his Auntie and Uncle, Amber and Josey Ness (Devils Lake, ND) and his cousins Brynn, Lainey, and Rustyn; his Auntie and Uncle Autumn and Matt Nelson (West Fargo, ND) and cousin Madelyn; his Auntie Erin Yri (Minnewaukan, ND); Uncle David Yri (Minnewaukan, ND); and his grandparents Jim and Diane Yri (Minnewaukan, ND); and his numerous friends. He is preceded in death by all the loved ones who were gone too soon to be fortunate enough to have met him. He was greeted in heaven by his great grandparents, Burl and Eunice Ault and Palmer Georgeson and his 4,552 loving animals that he so dearly loved that led the way for him.

Any memorial donations can be sent to PAWS of Chinook, 300 Cleveland Rd., Chinook, MT, 59523. There will also be an anti-bullying memoriam established in Preston’s name if you’d prefer to wait.

A service was held at the Turner Public School on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 1:00pm and burial took place at the Turner cemetery.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter