Obituary: Priscilla “Sally” Meade

Priscilla “Sally” Meade, 94, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Great Falls, MT June 6, 1928 to Merrill K. and Myrtle M. (Leweke) Lemmon, Sally graduated from Great Falls High School. She attended the University of Great Falls, earning a degree in teaching. She met Richard A. Meade Sr. on a blind date at a football game, marrying him on January 28, 1950 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Great Falls.

The family moved to Fort Benton in 1963 but returned to Great Falls in 1964. Sally worked as a country schoolteacher, clerked at Fabric Land and House of Fabrics, and was a gifted seamstress. She was a loving spouse who enjoyed figure skating even winning the Heise Award, was a dedicated homemaker and was skilled at baking wedding cakes and pastries. She loved to garden, as well as crochet, knit and cross stitch, winning ribbons at the state fair several times. She raised St. Bernard dogs, winning ribbons and awards at dog shows.