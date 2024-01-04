Obituary: Rachel Ann Savino-Schrader

Rachel Ann Savino-Schrader passed away on December 24, 2023, in Great Falls. She was born on March 21, 1980, in Middlefield, Ohio to Brian Squire and Annie Bertoldi.

Rachel worked in construction, food services, and horse training throughout her life. She enjoyed horses, hiking, bike riding, and camping.

She is survived by her parents; sons, Anthony Savino and Noah Schrader; sisters, Amy Hochschild, Julie Milliken, and Samantha Squire; and brother, Joe Ronsak.

