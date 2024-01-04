Watch Now
Obituary: Rachel Ann Savino-Schrader

March 21, 1980 - December 24, 2023
Rachel Ann Savino-Schrader passed away on December 24, 2023, in Great Falls. She was born on March 21, 1980, in Middlefield, Ohio to Brian Squire and Annie Bertoldi.

Rachel worked in construction, food services, and horse training throughout her life. She enjoyed horses, hiking, bike riding, and camping.

She is survived by her parents; sons, Anthony Savino and Noah Schrader; sisters, Amy Hochschild, Julie Milliken, and Samantha Squire; and brother, Joe Ronsak.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

