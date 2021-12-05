Obituary: Rachelle Shera Bradford

Rachelle Shera Bradford was born in Great Falls, Montana, on July 30, 1972, where she was raised.

Rachelle was 49 at the time of her death, which happened in Tacoma, Washington.

She is survived by her mother, Patricia Hearn; brothers Robert Bradford and Jack Hearn; sisters Cynthia Azure and Shelly Bradford; sons Robert White, George, and Cody Sutherland, several grandchildren, and several aunts and uncles.

Rachelle was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, maternal grandparents, and her father.

Cremation will take place, and no services are planned at this time.