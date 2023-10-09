Obituary: Ralph Bouma

Ralph Bouma, 92, of Stevensville Montana was peacefully ushered into the presence of his Savior on Thursday October 5, 2023 surrounded by his family.

Ralph was born in Corsica, South Dakota on January 25, 1931, the 6th son of Louie and Nina (Kaptein) Bouma. In his early years he moved with the family north of Choteau to the Farmington community where he attended school.

On May 24, 1951 he married the love of his life, Cornelia den Dunnen and together they raised 4 sons and 4 daughters. March 21, 1952, he was drafted into the United States Army serving his country here and abroad in Germany. He was honorably discharged on February 20, 1954. Upon returning from Germany, he began his ranching career on a cattle ranch near Agawam and later moved to a dry ld farm 22 miles east of Conrad.

He was very instrumental in starting Gospel Mission and Gospel Mission Press in Choteau and later owned Triangle Press in Conrad. He was the pastor of Gospel Chapel for several years.

He is survived by his wife Cornelia (his queen) of over 72 years, children Louie (Juliette) Bouma of Stevensville, Jim (Barb) Bouma of Choteau, Janet (Peter) Van Hierden of Dallas, TX, Neal (Patty) Bouma of Whitefish, Trish (Wes) Kirk of Livingston, Connie (Duane) Gevock of Florence, Bonnie (Michael) Mitchell of Houston, AK, and Dale (Mary) Bouma of Choteau, 34 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren, brother Harold (Johanna) Bouma of Choteau, sisters Jennie (John) Luteyn of Chilliwack, BC and Frances (Larry) Teunissen of Sheboygan, WI.

