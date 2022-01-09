Obituary: Ralph Bruce Knowles

Ralph (Bruce) Knowles was born in Neihart, Montana, March 8, 1933. He attended school in Neihart, White Sulphur Springs, and graduated in 1951 at Three Forks High School.

After graduating, Bruce was hired as a brakeman for the Milwaukee Railroad with Three Forks being his home terminal. He worked the trains between Harlowton, Three Forks, and Deer Lodge. Bruce joined the U.S. Navy in 1952 and spent the next 4 years during the Korean War on the USS Dixie (AD 14) destroyer tender.

After discharge, he returned to Great Falls. Bruce held a variety of jobs beginning with Eddie’s Bakery, Okay Tire Shop, Buttery’s Warehouse, Cascade Coach, Malmstrom Airforce Base, HR Welding Supply, Martin’s Service Center, and flooring installer for Central Floor Covering. Bruce could fix, repair, and build anything. He spent most of his time tinkering in his garage, which is filled to the rafters.

In September 1956, he married the love of his life, Jean Lance from Downey, CA. Bruce and Jean had one wonderful daughter, Vicki, who married the love of her life, Charlie Sheets, in 1985. Vicki and Charlie blessed Bruce and Jean with their only grandchild, Ali Jo Sheets on April 13, 1989.

Bruce enjoyed hunting, fishing, prospecting for Yogo sapphires, cutting gems, faceting, working in his garage, coffee with friends, and spending time with family and friends.