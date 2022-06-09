Obituary: Ralph Joseph Dello Iacono

Ralph Joseph Dello Iacono, age 76, was born to Ralph and Mary Dello Iacono on April 15,1946, in Boston, Massachusetts. He passed away June 3, 2022.

He began college at Boston University before enlisting in the United States Air Force in 1967. While at Malmstrom Air Force Base, he met his first wife, Lorainne (Swift) Myhr. They relocated to Oklahoma after he was honorably discharged in 1971. He graduated from South Eastern State in Oklahoma in 1972 with a BS in Aviation Science. He and Lorraine had two children, Tara and Sean. After college, he and his family returned to Great Falls where he lived for fifty years.

During his aviation career he worked with a variety of carriers including Metro, Alpine, and Holman. His longest tenure was flying for Evergreen Airlines, after which he flew for Mercy Flight fixed wing. Semi-retired, he continued flying for Torgeson’s Farm Equipment Company and a Cessna Citation C17 until 2019. He retired from flying in 2019. He enjoyed conversation with fellow aviators and in his spare time you could find him hanging out at Front Range Aviation drinking coffee with the guys.

He met his present wife, Jeanne Rohloff, in 1999, and they were wed in 2006. Not surprisingly, their first date was an airplane ride, and their second date was skiing at Showdown on Kings Hill. They spent the last 23 years traveling and enjoying family together with a memorable trip to Italy in 2010.

Ralph was athletic and enjoyed skiing, hiking, horseback riding, target shooting, and running. He is survived by his loving wife, Jeanne Rohloff; children, Tara (Aaron) Dello Iacono Thies and Sean (Courtney) Dello Iacono; sister, Janice Marino; stepdaughter, Andrea Lynes; and four grandsons, Noah and Eric Thies, and Zeppelin and Aero Dello Iacono.