Ralph “Lee” Pate Sr., 87, of Great Falls, MT passed away on Friday January 14, 2022. A visitation has been planned for January 18, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church at 4PM with a Funeral Service to follow at 5:30PM.

Born on June 16th, 1934, Lee had 6 children and many grand & great grandchildren. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website .