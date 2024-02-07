Obituary: Randall "Randy" M. Kerbs

Randall M. “Randy” Kerbs, 67, of Fort Benton, passed away on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at Benefis. Randy was born in Great Falls on October 12, 1956, at Columbus Hospital. He was the first baby born that day and was crowned “Baby of the Year.” He graduated from Great Falls High School.

He joined the US Coast Guard at the age of 16 and was stationed in Mississippi. After the Coast Guard, Randy managed IMS and opened up his office here in Great Falls with much success even making the paper for all the jobs he was bringing to town. Later, he would go on to manage the Columbia Grain in Carter until his retirement.

Growing up he was always up for an adventure whether it be riding dirt bikes, racing or wrecking a car with his best friend, Dean, anything he could do to make it a challenge there was always excitement. He was an avid sportsman and received many first place trophies in bowling and golfing in Montana and other states.

Randy is survived by his mother, Evelyn; son, Zachary; grandchildren, Brian, Destiny, and little Christopher; sister, Sue K. Grunenwald, all of Great Falls; and childhood friend, Dean Cartwright, also of Great Falls.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

