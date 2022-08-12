Obituary: Raymond Blake Gregori

Raymond Blake Gregori, 62, passed away on June 28, 2022. He was born and raised in Great Falls and graduated from CMR High School.

In 1985, Raymond started working at Montgomery Wards. He remained there until 1993 where he had worked up to the position of store manager. He also worked in sales at Samuel’s Jewelry and Travel Time RV.

Raymond is survived by his wife, Janet; daughter, Jenna Marie Gregori (Elam); son, Dustin Blake Gregori; sisters, Melody Durbin and Sabrina Gregori; and brothers, Carroll Carrier and Gary Carrier.