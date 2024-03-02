Obituary: Raymond Byron Cameron

Raymond Byron Cameron, 83, passed away at home in Fort Benton on Monday February 19, 2024. Ray was born October 23, 1940, just a few minutes behind twin brother Russell. Sister Barbara and brother Bernard joined to complete the family with parents Byron (Barney) and Josephine (Jo) Cameron.

The early years on the family homestead twenty miles east of Fort Benton were challenging times during the war years but also full of adventures. As second graders Ray and brother Russ were the last and only students at the Clear Lake School when it closed. School would continue in Fort Benton while working and living on the farm as well as the family home in town.

Purchasing their first airplane and learning to fly solo at the age of 17, the twins would go on to aviation technical school in Helena for the airframe and power plant certificate that they would use throughout their careers and personal lives. While Ray was working on civilian airplanes in Great Falls this led to the nearby Montana Air National Guard and jet fighters where he served from 1962-1968. Farming and aviation were lifelong interests which he engaged and shared as a successful third generation farmer and has passed his legacy on to his nephew, Russ, the fourth generation on the original homestead.

A common sight at the senior centers (Geraldine, Fort Benton, Great Falls) events and dances, Ray had developed an extensive collection of old-time dance tunes and shared his time, help, and dances with many, this is where he met Joan.

A new life experience started for him when he married Joan and shared more of himself with this new family, further enriching his life. Trips to Indiana and research into the new relatives led them to many places.

Ray is survived by his twin brother Russell (Violet), sister Barbara, brother Bernard as well as nephews Patrick, Russell, Martin, Seth and nieces Margaret and Shannon who all loved him dearly.

