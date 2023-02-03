Obituary: Raymond Lewis “Louie” Eller

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Raymond Lewis “Louie” Eller, of Ulm, Montana on January 20, 2023, at the age of 77 years. Louie was born on January 16, 1946, in Great Falls, MT to Samuel Henry and Dorothy Ann Matthews. He grew up on the family farm in Castner Falls, MT with his 4 siblings.

Louie attended school in Cascade, MT and after leaving school, he proudly served in the U.S. Army in 1964. Louie is a veteran of the Vietnam War. Upon his return to Montana, he met the love of his life Kathy. Once they had their official first date in January 1967, he proposed just one week later, and they married 4 months later in May 1967. In September 1970, Kathy and Louie welcomed their daughter Penny Jo.

Louie worked for various ranches in the Cascade area as well as ran his own head of cattle that he and Kathy managed while living in Cascade. He retired from the Dana Ranch after working in Millegan, MT for over 20 years. After retirement, he and Kathy moved to Ulm, MT and he kept busy raising pigs and chickens and then later shuttling cars for floaters on the Smith River. He was known for being stern and gruff, but for all of those who broke through his tough exterior knew Louie was fun loving and a loyal friend. He had a great sense of humor, loved to laugh, enjoyed having coffee with the fellas, and reminiscing of memorable times.

He will be affectionally remembered and is survived by his daughter Penny Brown (Chad) of Sherwood Forest, CA and a host of relatives and friends. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



