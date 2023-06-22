Obituary: Raymond "Ray" Dunham Sr.

Raymond “Ray” Anton Dunham Sr., 78, passed away on June 16, 2023. Ray was born on August 4, 1944, to Francis Joseph and Betty Jane (Anderson) Dunham in Minneapolis, MN. He was raised in Osceola, WI, graduating from Osceola High School in 1962.

Shortly after his graduation, Ray joined the Navy. He served from 1962 to 1968, in this time working as a boiler technician third class. He also served two years and six months of foreign service during the Vietnam War.

Upon returning from the war, Ray attended Anoka Area Vocational Technical Institute and earned a degree in building equipment maintenance and welding. He would pursue a 12-year career in steel working before becoming a teamster transportation driver for 35 years. These careers would move Ray to both Billings and Great Falls, MT.

During this time, Ray met the love of his life, Sandra, while bowling. The couple married on July 8, 1989, and would go on to share 34 years together.

In his free time, Ray enjoyed carpentry, dancing, and was an avid cribbage player. He loved to bowl, earning himself a perfect 300 score on September 19, 2000. You could always find Ray with his son Ryan at the casinos in Great Falls. At home, his cat “Spike” was always on his lap, sleeping.

He is survived by his loving wife Sandra Dunham; sons, Raymond Anton Dunham Jr., Anthony (Tony) Dunham, and Ryan Kenneway, all of Great Falls; daughters, Betty Jeffers of St. Joseph, MO, Paige Kenneway of Great Falls, and Julie Shaulis of Brantley, AL; brothers, John Dunham of Dresser, WI and Jim “Rooster” Dunham of Osceola, WI; as well as 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



