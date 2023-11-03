Obituary: Raymond Stanley Redding

Raymond Stanley Redding was born on July 21, 1948, in Bloomington, Illinois to Francis Keen and Chester Redding. He passed away October 20, 2023, with his loving wife, Linda Kidrick Seifert holding his hand, and his daughter, Shanell, and granddaughters, Kayleena and Brinkley by his side.

Ray was assigned to England where he and Linda enjoyed Europe and then continued their adventures to Alaska, Australia, and many US states and national parks.

He was a heavy equipment operator with the U.S. Air Force for 20 years. Before becoming a civilian heavy equipment operator, Ray drove 18-wheelers from coast to coast; managed a recreation camp at Glacier; and sold tires at Sears.

Ray epitomized the cowboy way of life. His hobbies included working with horses, team roping, rodeo, and trail riding. As a volunteer for the U.S. Forest Service, Ray was instrumental in rounding up wild mustangs in the Pryor Mountains. He enjoyed clearing trails as a member of Charlie Russell Back Country Horsemen. He was heavily involved in his children's sports, such as figure skating, soccer, skiing, and rodeo.

Ray is survived by his wife, Linda, of 40 years; children, Mark Roeder Sr., Michelle Shannon, Christopher Redding, Kevin Seifert, Brian Seifert, and Shanell Spencer; and wonderful grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.