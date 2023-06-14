Obituary: Regina Raye Larson

Regina Raye Larson was born October 23, 1942, in Anaconda, MT to Nels Carl Larson and Minya Evich. They lived in Anaconda, Butte, and finally settled in Great Falls where Regina attended school, graduating from Great Falls High School in 1960.

After graduation, she worked for an accounting firm in Los Angeles, CA, before returning to Great Falls where she worked for the Great Falls School District as the supervisor of the steno pool and print center for over 30 years.

After retiring, she worked for 20 years as the executive secretary for the Salvation Army in Great Falls. She was a long-time member of the Business and Professional Women, serving twice as state president.

She was a strong advocate for women’s rights, receiving the BPW Women of Achievement award for her life-long work for women and families.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



