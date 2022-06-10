Obituary: Renee "Penny" Brown

On June 7, 2022, the Yahweh requested another Angel to sing in the Heavenly Choir Renee. She was born on May 20, 1955, in Rock Island, IL. She met her husband while attending Bell High School in Bell, California back in “72 and was married in 1973. During the next 15 years, she would complete almost one year of college. College was not her cup of tea. She found herself working miscellaneous jobs until she found the greatest job of all, being the mother of her adopted son, Phillip.

She worked for eight years at Thrifty Wright Drugs as the assistant manager. The last 15 years, she worked in housekeeping for three different Medical Centers before being diagnosed with liver cancer.

In 1984, she received an unexpected, but wonderful surprise in her life when her husband was called into the ministry and now, she was to take on the role of the pastor's wife. In 1990, with the finalization of the adoption of her son, she found herself leaving the big city of Los Angeles to a little desert community of 1200 people in New Mexico. From there, she would see different states, including Oklahoma, Kansas, South Carolina, Virginia, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and finally Montana.