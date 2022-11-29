Obituary: Rhonda Faye Grindeland

Rhonda Faye Grindeland, 61, passed away in Great Falls on November 24, 2022. Rhonda was born on March 15, 1961, in Great Falls, Montana to Ronald Levandowski and Donna Trumpower Bruno. She graduated from Great Falls High School in 1979. and went on to receive her degree as a paralegal. She held occupations as a loan officer and manager at the First Liberty Federal Credit Union. She started her 25-year long career here as a teller, as well as a notary, working her way through the ranks at various branches, to eventually be the manager at the Malmstrom location.

Rhonda met her husband Kim in Great Falls, and on February 27, 1993, the couple wed. They would share 29 years of marriage and one son together. Rhonda was a woman who loved life and took pride in her family. She loved being a mother and grandmother; her new grandson was born three weeks ago. She also loved her dogs and her friends. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, rummage sales, camping, horseback riding, and walleye fishing.

She is survived by her loving husband Kim; son Frankie Grindeland; brother Mark Levandowski; sister-in laws Karen Gindeland, Myrna DeBolt, and Chris Levandowski; honorary special friend Monica Wittke; as well as her grandson Kaisen Ace Grindeland and numerous nieces and nephews. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website .

