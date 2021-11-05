Obituary: Rhonda Kay Lewis (Atwood)

Rhonda Kay Lewis (Atwood) was born on Sept 13, 1956, in Glendive, Montana to Leigh and Shirley Atwood. She left this earth too soon, on October 23, 2021, in Caldwell, Idaho, surrounded by her family.

Rhonda grew up in Cut Bank, Montana, where she graduated high school in 1974. She eventually moved to Great Falls, where she met her husband Terry Lewis and raised her family.

Although Rhonda had several different jobs in her life, her main job was a housewife and homemaker. She was a wonderful, loving, and dedicated mother of 5, and proud grandmother of 10.

She was always smiling and lit up any room she walked into. Her laughter, stories, and happy personality will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband Terry, and children Shawna (Jason), Char, Tad (Falisha), Kerry (Autumn), and Terry Jr (Amber); 10 grandkids that she cherished more than anything; sisters Brenda(Louis), Lori(Jerome), and Cathi, all from Cut Bank.

She was preceeded in death by her parents Shirley and Leigh, sister Vicki, and brothers Bobby and Erwin.

A private memorial was held by family in Idaho, and a celebration of life will be planned for a later date.