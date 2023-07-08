Obituary: Richard A. Chattick Jr.

Carpenter, Farmer, Published Author, Master Cheesemaker, Husband, Son, Father, Brother, Grandfather, Artist, Beekeeper, Animal Lover, Jack of All Trades, and master of seemingly all of them. The world lost our beloved and talented Grandpa Rick, who passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Rick was born on March 2, 1959, to parents Ann S. And Richard A Chattick, Sr., at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, Illinois. His childhood was a whirlwind of travel, and he grew up everywhere as military kids often do; having moved 17 times by his 18th birthday, he returned to Maine shortly after he finished high school.

Rick became a carpenter, building homes around coastal Maine before moving on to work for BIW. Never one to remain idle, he pursued many passion projects before he met the love of his life, Sherry, and took up a life of dairy farming and cheese making with his four children, her and her two daughters.

Together, they ran Townhouse Farm in Whitefield, Maine, for many years. Having mastered that task, Rick set his sights on the West, and they headed to Montana. While there, he completed his bachelor’s degree and authored and self-published a book titled Renny, and every other possible moment, fished for trout. Although he loved the Mountains, a growing number of grandchildren drew them back to Maine.

Shortly after his move back, he found another passion in Beekeeping. It was a natural fit, ever the prolific gardener; he maintained several hives and was a fountain of knowledge that he loved sharing with his son or anyone who would listen.

Rick is survived by his beloved wife, Sherry Chattick; children, Jarad Chattick, Aphtyn Chattick, Cale Chattick and his wife Mary; Nikki and her husband, Chris Roy, Kristie Pass, and Taylor Chattick, As well as 13 cherished grandchildren and another due in September; Mother, Ann Chattick, sisters, Joann and her husband Dan Menikheim and Jessica Chattick Riordan as well as many nieces and nephews.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Riposta Funeral Home website.



