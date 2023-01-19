Obituary: Richard Alan Perucca

Richard Alan Perucca, age 41, died peacefully on January 16th, 2023 in Great Falls, Montana. Richard was born August 22, 1981 in Great Falls, Montana to Roy Melton and Janice (Perucca) Swiney. He was the oldest of eight siblings.

Richard graduated from Great Falls High School in 2000. He played basketball and baseball through high school and continued his love for baseball by playing softball for many years after graduating.

Richard loved to fish, and he was a huge Denver Broncos and Seattle Mariners fan. He was so proud of his children and loved his family very much. He was known for his Chuck Norris jokes. Richard worked construction for numerous years and had a passion for it.

Richard is survived by his children Ivy Johnson-Perucca, Peyton Perucca, Brystol Perucca, and Miya Perucca; parents Janice (JW(Step-dad)) Swiney and Roy Melton; grandmother, Katherine Perucca; sisters Candace (David) Casteel, Jessica (Jerome) Richardson, Rebecca Perucca, Christina (Jerry) Shouse, Heidi Melton, Amanda Melton, Tiffany Pohl; and many other beloved family members and friends.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website .



