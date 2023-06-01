Obituary: Richard Albert Grundy

Richard Albert Grundy, 90, of Great Falls, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023. He was born on September 8, 1932, in Perham, Minnesota to Lloyd and Rose Grundy.

After graduating from high school, he joined the US Air Force in 1950. He served during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1954. He returned to the states and went to work in the telecommunications industry. He retired as a manager.

Richard married Adeline June Jensen and together they had two children, Marlin and Debra.

