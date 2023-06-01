Watch Now
Obituary: Richard Albert Grundy

September 8, 1932 - May 26, 2023
<b>Richard Albert Grundy</b><br/><b>September 8, 1932&nbsp;-&nbsp;May 26, 2023</b>
Richard Albert Grundy, 90, of Great Falls, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023. He was born on September 8, 1932, in Perham, Minnesota to Lloyd and Rose Grundy.

After graduating from high school, he joined the US Air Force in 1950. He served during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1954. He returned to the states and went to work in the telecommunications industry. He retired as a manager.

Richard married Adeline June Jensen and together they had two children, Marlin and Debra.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

