Obituary: Richard Allan Watson

Richard Allan Watson was born in Conrad, Montana in 1946, and died on December 16, 2022. He went to Brigham Young University, married, and moved to San Diego where he worked as a finish carpenter. He went to school at night and earned a law degree, passed the California Bar, and worked as a carpenter while using his law degree to overcome his speeding tickets.

His four sons Richard, Thomas, Nathaniel, and Josh were all born in San Diego. He eventually divorced, and when he went to Cut Bank for a high school reunion in 1986, he met his childhood girlfriend Billie. They married that same year, and enjoyed 36 years together, raising his sons, working together, and travelling the world.

Richard loved tooling around in his Miata and then his Mini, usually driving far too fast and laughing all the while. He became what some people thought was an urban legend when he and two pals skateboarded down the Going-To-The Sun Highway in Glacier Park when they were in high school.

Richard is survived by his four sons Richard, Nathaniel, Thomas, and Joshua; his wife Billie; his grandchildren Lydia, Ayrton, and Conner; his sister Dee Harrington (Bill Harrington); his stepson Russ Dobransky (Joan Dobransky); and cousins Beth Sobolik (Bob Sobolik), Jim Collier (April Collier), and Christina Collier Heck. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

