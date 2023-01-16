Obituary: Richard Charles Fox

Richard Charles Fox, a retired Chief Master Sergeant with the Montana Air National Guard (MTANG), died on Friday, January 13, 2023, at age 91 of natural causes. Richard, the youngest of eight children, was born on August 28, 1931, in Great Falls, Montana to Florence (Smith) and Alfred Fox. In 1948, at the age of 17, he joined the MTANG while attending Great Falls High School. He graduated high school early and was put on active duty with the Air Force for two years with his squadron.

He was sent first to Valdosta, GA, then on to Victorville, CA, where he was assigned as crew chief on a P-51 Mustang. In 1953 he returned to Great Falls to continue his 40-year career as an Aircraft Mechanic and Maintenance Supervisor with the MTANG at Gore Hill. Throughout his career he was known for precision planning and was always saying, “Let’s get organized.”

On July 7, 1956, he married Nancy Gannon at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Sunburst, Montana and they went on to raise four sons. Richard also graduated from the College of Great Falls, now the University of Providence, in 1960 with a BS degree in Mathematics.

He was a family man, and his hobby was watching his sons’ sports and traveling the country to visit them. He volunteered as a board member of the MTANG Credit Union and coached Meadow Gold League basketball. Richard was a longtime member of the Montana Sons of Pioneers. He retired from the MTANG in 1988 as the Quality Control Chief.

He and Nancy were charter members of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Richard worked numerous charitable causes at the parish over the years and was a stalwart member of the funeral luncheon team. In addition, upon retirement he volunteered as a Chaplain Assistant for daily Mass at Malmstrom Air Force Base for over 10 years.

He is survived by his sons, Bryan (Laurie) of Helena, MT, Barry (Margaret) of Helena, MT, Sean (Ann) of Spring Hill, TN, and Daniel (Vicki) of Arvada, CO; seven grandchildren, Tom (Jen), Rick (Claire), Mark, Greg (Katie), Ben (Catie), Joe, Julia; and two great-grandchildren, Oliver and Samantha. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



