Obituary: Richard "Dick" A. Marceau

Richard (Dick) A. Marceau, age 87, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2021, after a lengthy battle with lung cancer. Dick was born on January 25, 1934, in Missoula, MT to Jack and Julia Marceau. He graduated from Missoula County High School in 1952 and shortly thereafter, entered the U.S. Air Force where he served as a jet mechanic for four years.

He married Cindy Reeves in 1957, and they were blessed with four children, Debbie, Bill, Joanne, and Ron. Dick was a sheet metal worker for 40 years, and “Tin Man Par Excellence.”