Obituary: Richard "Dick" A Matsko

Dick Matsko, named Richard by his loving parents Anna and Emery Matsko, passed away Sunday morning, Feb 26, 2023, at Benefis Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Montana. Dick’s three sons Mark, Don, and Curt were all together with their father to express love and thanks hours before. The fourth son, Mitch, whom Dick appreciated because he shared his skills in carpentry and working with his hands, preceded his’s father’s death years earlier.

Dick’s loving wife of more than 30 years Beverly Mills survives him and was his strength in the final years emotionally and spiritually. Dick and Bev met in childhood, but it took the rumbles and tumbles of life to bring them together again in the 80s, and their love and support of each other was known by all.

Dick was born and raised in Great Falls, Montana, with his older brother Emery and younger brother David. Dick enjoyed a rewarding career as the owner of Matsko Construction. He was a fantastic carpenter and was recognized for his meticulous craftsmanship. Dick enjoyed cars, woodworking, and getting into a bit of trouble. He was a good athlete and scored a hole-in-one at the Kalispel Golf and Country Club.

Dick’s smile and infectious laugh, the famous booming raucous laugh of joy that filled small and large rooms alike, is something everyone who knew him will never forget. Emery had it, and Dick had it. And, when anyone heard it, they knew there was a Matsko in the building and that Dick’s smile and wit were adding more happiness to the world.

The good news is that Dick’s joy and laughter continue to echo in the hearts of many, including his grandchildren Kellee, Karen, Robin, and Taylor. He loved his grandchildren. Special love also goes out to Bev’s children, Mike, Scott, and Bob, for years of love and support, for which Dick and all were so grateful. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

