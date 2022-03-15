Obituary: Richard "Dick" Brown

Dick was born on March 02, 1939, to Rich and Mary Brown in Conrad, MT. He was later raised by George Taylor on Birch Creek north of Dupuyer. George taught Dick to live by a strong work ethic which he practiced for the rest of his life.

Dick was fifteen when he met his soulmate, Gloye Paul, while attending Valier High School. They spent sixty-two years navigating this crazy beautiful thing we call life. Dick was seventeen when he enlisted in the Navy and loved riding the ocean swells, until his discharge three years later. He spent several years working for Boeing at various missile sites. Dick loved working the next 35 years for Buttrey Foods and would still be employed if the company had not been sold.

In 2000, Dick and Gloye moved home to Dupuyer where he could never find the time to retire. Dick worked at a buffalo ranch, cattle ranch, delivered Loomix feed to ranchers, and mowed grass for many in the community. After his first day of work at the ranch, he said, “I am like a fish out of water.”

Dick never met a stranger, befriending people from all walks of life. He always said, “It takes all kinds, and if you don’t have anything good to say, don’t say anything at all.” He was an honest, loyal, and generous friend to many people.

Dick enjoyed all things Montana. In his younger years, he loved going with his special hunting buddies to the Horyna Ranch in the Missouri River Breaks. The trout were on high alert when Dick and his special friend met at the Missouri River near Holter Lake to wet a line. He had many fishing buddies throughout his life, including his favorites, Nan and Papa.