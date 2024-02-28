Obituary: Richard "Dick" Clark Johnson

Richard Clark “Dick” Johnson, 95, of Great Falls, passed away on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. He was born on December 25, 1928, in Eagle Grove, Iowa to Dr. Einer Charles and Lucille (Hinkley) Johnson.

In June of 1950, Dick married Gladys Wilson in Harcourt. To this union four daughters, Karen, Donna, Joan, and Martha were born. Dick and Gladys divorced in 1970. In June of 1971, Dick married Claudia Arnold of Fort Dodge. They lived in Rochester until moving to Great Falls in the fall of 1971 where he accepted a position with the newly formed Montana Television Network News Division. He was the producer, director, and anchorman for three years. They later divorced in 1993.

After he had moved back to Great Falls in 1994, he began his retirement career as administrative assistant to John C. Swartz, CEO of Big Sky Foods Trading, Inc. to operate the US side of the business. John and Dick were also members of the “Bunkhouse Bums Quartet” that had started in the 70s. He married Billie Ann Johnson of Great Falls in February of 1995.

He had many hobbies as well These included hunting, fishing, camping, 4-wheeling in the mountains of Montana, Native American lore and dancing, composing and arranging music of all types, singing, mushroom and wild asparagus hunting, and flying. He would compose for concert band, barbershop, country western, and secular and church choir arrangements.

He had a commercial pilot rating and was proud of his membership in antique aircraft groups. The EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) and the OX-V Club. The latter only granted to pilots who flew (and survived) aircraft powered by the extremely unreliable single ignition engines, such as Waco-9 and 10, Curtiss JN4-D (Jenny) and the Curtiss Robin.

He is survived by his wife, Billie Ann Johnson of Great Falls; sister-in-law, Dorothy Johnson of W Des Moines, IA; children, Joan (Billy) Drewes of W Babylon, NY and Martha (Bob) Kersbergen of Fort Dodge, IA; grandchildren, Grace (Chris) Scheben, Amalia Drewes, Rose (Dan) Kelly, Scott McColley, Rachel McColley, and Matthew (Maria) McColley; great-grandson, Marshall McColley; and several nieces and nephews.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

