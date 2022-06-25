Obituary: Richard "Dick" Duane Marberg

Richard “Dick” Duane Marberg passed away peacefully on Wednesday June 23rd with his family by his side. He was born in Grand Forks, ND. He attended St. Cloud State where he received a BS degree in elementary education in 1950. He later earned a master’s degree in history.

Dick served in the U.S. Army as a combat medic; he earned a Bronze Star while serving during the Korean conflict. He was honorably discharged in June 1953.

In September 1953 he was hired to teach in Great Falls. In September 1954, he was named principal at McKinley School. He was later selected as the first principal of the new Meadowlark School in 1961. He was also principal at Lewis & Clark and Riverview before returning to Meadowlark school. He retired from the Great Falls School District in 1988.

In February of 1951 Dick married Dorothy Helgeson. They had 2 children Diana and Don. They were married for 48 years before Dorothy passed away August 22, 2000.

Dick met Carol Dennis at a “Grief Support” group session and they were married on November 11, 2001.

Dick leaves behind Carol, his 2 children Don, Diana (Mike Osborne), and stepchildren Steve Dennis (Katy), Sue (Ron Walker) and Sherrie (Szymeczek)Wills (Dale Wills), and many other loved ones.