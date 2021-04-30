Obituary: Richard “Dick” Everett Mosher

Richard “Dick” Everett Mosher, 87, of Great Falls, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021, at Benefis Hospital. Dick was born on January 14, 1934, in East Providence, Rhode Island to Everett B. and Bertha Mosher. He was raised and educated in New Hampshire. In 1954, he married his beloved Carol in Fort Worth, Texas. Dick proudly served in the US Air Force, as a Civil Engineer, for 23 years and in the US Forest Service for 22 years.

His love of the outdoors and passion for skiing was the driving force throughout his life. Dick was a member of the Neihart/Monarch Fire Department and a First Responder for many years. He was a Pro Patroller for Showdown Ski Area and served on the National Ski Patrol for over 35 years. He loved fishing, hunting, reading, and doing puzzles.