Obituary: Richard “Dick” Gannon

Richard “Dick” Gannon, 81, died on January 25, 2023, surrounded by the love of his family. Dick graduated from Great Falls Central High School and from the College of Great Falls with a degree in history.

He put the college history degree to good work by becoming a farmer and rancher near Sun River. Dick and Theresa bought a small ranch just north of the Square Butte in 1964. He and Theresa raised all five children at their beautiful home filled with love, laughter, and countless friends. He became a community leader in the Sun River Valley and, with his neighbors, was instrumental in developing the Two Buttes water district which continues to serve homes in the area.

He loved the outdoors and animals. He was never far away from a good saddle horse or cow dog. Most of his animals could do tricks; including a cat who could jump through a hoop on command, a cow dog who could recognize bankers by smell, and a horse who could walk into the house to drink water out of the sink.

Dick’s first wife Theresa died in 2006. In 2008, Dick somehow convinced Debbie Newman of Cut Bank to marry him. They sold the ranch in Sun River in 2016 and moved full time to Lincoln. Dick enjoyed his Lincoln “Cow Camp” and quickly assimilated into the Lincoln community whether they wanted him or not.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Gannon of Lincoln; children, Steve (Peggy) Gannon of Fort Benton, Doris Anne (Steve) Schoenecker of Corvallis, Joanie (Bill) Kieffer of Richland Washington, Jerome (Amy) Gannon of Missoula, and Richard (Jennifer) Gannon of Cut Bank. He leaves behind numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, and siblings, Jack Gannon, Rita (Dan) Sands, Tom (Bonnie) Gannon, Mary (Bob) Rearden, and Ed (Diane) Gannon. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

