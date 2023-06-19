Obituary: Richard "Dick" Lee Reiss

Richard “Dick” Reiss passed away on June 6, 2023, at Benefis Hospice House in Great Falls, Montana. Dick was born in Yakima, Washington on September 11, 1943. He attended schools in Yakima, Anaconda, and Great Falls, Montana. Dick met Kelly, the love of his life, at Fords Drive-In. They married in 1962 and went on to have three children: Wendy, Danny, and Brenda.

Dick worked at the Anaconda Smelter until its closing in the 80’s. After the smelter closed Dick worked on farms and various odd jobs. While growing up, Dick enjoyed working on cars, spending time with his family and friends, hunting, fishing, and camping. Dick was known to be able to fix anything that had an engine and did so for many people.

Dick is survived by his son, Dan (Lisa) Reiss of Butte; daughter, Brenda (Gene) Nader of Great Falls; grandchildren, Kameron Pendleton of Washington, Kira (Jake) Nader and Chase Nader both of Great Falls, and Lane Reiss of Helena; siblings, Ludwick (Brenda) Orth of North Carolina and Fred Orth of Idaho; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



