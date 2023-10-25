Obituary: Richard "Dick" M. Azure

Richard “Dick” M. Azure of Great Falls passed away on October 22, 2023, at the age of 97. Richard was born on May 27, 1926, to Alec and Mary Jane Azure.

Richard grew up in Harlem, Montana and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II as a Seaman First Class on the USS Escambia. When he returned home from the Navy he met and fell in love with the love of his life, Ethel Marie Sangrey. They married on August 22, 1960.

Richard worked as a sanitation engineer for FL Green and Waste Management. He retired as a mechanic for Normont Equipment. Dick had a passion for fast cars. He was a stock car driver and loved watching his sons follow in his footsteps. He loved when his family would come and play cards especially a good game of “thirty-one.” When he wasn’t playing cards, watching Nascar, or sitting on the porch, you would find him watching an old western movie on T.V.

Richard is survived by his sons, Ron, Dave (Cindy), Richard (Sue), Darrel, Duane, and Shawn (Adrianna) Azure; daughters, Helen Lamere and Jewell (Kal) Laverdure; daughter-in-law, Medora (Star) Azure; sister, Donna Hill; 25 grandchildren; 65 great-grandchildren; and 32 great-great-grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

