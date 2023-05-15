Obituary: Richard "Dick" Peterson

Richard “Dick” E. Peterson, 87, passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 7th. Dick was born to Monica Sellars on August 31, 1935 in Havre, MT. He was an enrolled member of the Blackfeet Tribe. He lived his youth in a rather nomadic manner. He spent the most time living with his grandparents, A.R. “Porky” Sellars and Anna Clark Sellars in various places, Havre, Cut Bank, Seville, Babb, Laredo, TX. to name a few.

When he was 16, he was taken in by the St. Peter family of Eureka, where he graduated from Lincoln County High School in 1953. He enlisted in the Army during the Korean War. He earned his Jump Wings and proudly served as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne. After his honorable discharge, he moved to Cut Bank. After working a couple of winters in the oilfield, he decided there must be a better career option.

In 1958 he married Dawn Narducci and enrolled at the University of Montana on the GI Bill. He graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. He worked for an oil company in Billings (indoors), and then after receiving his CPA credential, went to work in public accounting for a Great Falls firm. In the early 1970s, he started his own firm, Peterson & Associates, CPA’s, which he ran for the next 40+ years until his retirement in 2014.

In 1973, Dick married Iva Negu Day and they became partners in everything Dick did until her passing in 2022. They were for a time, owners/partners in Diamond Cab Co, a gold mining operation, and numerous racehorse ventures.

He initially got involved in the Sport of Kings in the mid 1960s by working as the parimutuel auditor behind the betting windows. After seeing it was much more fun on the other side of the window, he quit and bought racehorses. He owned over 40 horses in his career, some fast, some slow, but he, his family, and racetrack character buddies had a lot of laughs and fun.

He is survived by his son Dan (Mai) Peterson of Thailand, daughter Diana (Fred) Holland of Laurel, stepsons RT (Bari) Day of Flower Mound, TX and Scott (Kellee) Day of Dallas, TX, Sisters Anna Weida of Colorado Springs, CO, Glenna (Lou) Russo, Winslow, IN, Carole Ulrigg, Missoula, and brother, John (Joanne) Campbell, Vienna, West Virginia. He leaves behind 15 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



