Obituary: Richard Earl Schottey

Richard Earl Schottey died of natural causes in Great Falls on November 15, 2023. He was born in Muskegon Heights, Michigan on June 1, 1940. After graduating from Muskegon Heights High School, he joined the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, where he met Charlene. They were married at Peace Lutheran Church in 1964 and lived in St. Louis, MO until they moved back to Great Falls in 1969.

Richard worked as a credit manager for the Bon Marche, GE Credit, and Jerry Noble Tires. He also worked as a process-server for several attorneys in Great Falls. Richard was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church, and the Great Falls Montana Chapter of SPEBSQSA - Barber Shop Singers for over 50 years. He participated in several quartets including the Carp Snaggers, and loved to sing and go caroling.

He was known as a collector of many items, including stamps, coins, and comics. He enjoyed playing card games and cribbage, going camping, and often took kids, grandkids, nieces and nephews exploring at Giant Springs. He loved to attend sporting events and watch his favorite teams - the St. Louis Cardinals, The Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bulls.

Richard is survived by his wife, Charlene Schottey; children, Kristen (Kevin) Jacobsen of Great Falls and Kevin Schottey of Missoula; grandchildren, Reilly Jacobsen and Molly (Collin) Whitesitt of Great Falls, Katy Koenig of San Diego, and Jasper Schottey of Missoula; and many beloved nieces, nephews and extended family.

