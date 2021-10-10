Watch
Obituary: Richard H. “Dick” Converse

November 23, 1937 - October 3, 2021
Family Photo
Richard H. “Dick” Converse passed into his heavenly home suddenly early Sunday evening, October 3, 2021, of pneumonia which led to cardiac arrest. Dick was born on November 23, 1937, in Great Falls and raised on a fifth-generation cattle ranch west of Augusta still in operation today.

He enjoyed riding for cattle and had plenty of opportunity for shooting sports. He always enjoyed fishing regardless of whether it was on the ranch or in later years in Hawaii and Alaska.

In 1970, he established his own accounting practice and handled many unusual problems. He served a vast clientele for over 50 years and was recognized as an expert in tax matters.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

